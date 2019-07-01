Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives €36.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.91 ($42.92).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Zalando stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €38.82 ($45.14). 669,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.43.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

