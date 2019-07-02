$0.08 EPS Expected for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Forterra posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,202,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 294,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forterra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forterra by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market cap of $319.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.18.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

