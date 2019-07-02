$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $64,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

