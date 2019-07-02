$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Briggs & Stratton reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 10,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

