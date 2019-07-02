$10.83 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post $10.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the lowest is $10.75 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $43.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.36 billion to $43.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.08 billion to $48.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,797 shares of company stock worth $21,861,060. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $643,757,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,286,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 669,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,444. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

