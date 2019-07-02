$241.23 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) to post $241.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.36 million. Horizon Global reported sales of $233.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full year sales of $881.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $893.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $909.88 million, with estimates ranging from $886.90 million to $932.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Global.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. The firm had revenue of $209.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,116.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,150 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 57.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 614,364 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,257. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Global (HZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.