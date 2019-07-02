$249.18 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce $249.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.65 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $216.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $974.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.10 million to $975.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $995.24 million, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II bought 10,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,948.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 6,800 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,679 shares in the company, valued at $382,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,800 shares of company stock worth $377,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

