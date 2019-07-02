$28.73 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $28.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.58 million and the highest is $29.49 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $111.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.77 million to $119.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.07 million, with estimates ranging from $114.29 million to $183.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.32 million.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 64,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,633. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $371.24 million, a PE ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77.

In other news, major shareholder Minerals & Royalties Haymaker sold 3,200,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $52,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,320,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 42.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

