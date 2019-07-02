$4.54 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to announce $4.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 million and the highest is $8.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 263.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $13.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 613.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 140,343 shares of company stock worth $1,120,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1,931.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,113. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

