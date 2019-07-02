$43.05 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $43.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the highest is $44.10 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $35.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $171.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.85 million to $173.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $180.37 million, with estimates ranging from $171.87 million to $185.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 million.

A number of research firms have commented on NXRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16,704.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 469.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 96,158 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. 11,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,543. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.