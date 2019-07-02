$450.11 Million in Sales Expected for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report sales of $450.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.30 million and the highest is $452.00 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $326.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

NYSE GTT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 854,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $51,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,342,677 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $25,519.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,454 shares of company stock valued at $746,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 67.6% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 86.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

