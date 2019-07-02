$635.32 Million in Sales Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to report $635.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $609.80 million. Rev Group reported sales of $597.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

REVG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $899.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rev Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,931,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 879,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 109,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 215,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 413,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.