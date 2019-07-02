$769.12 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $769.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $774.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.70 million. NOW posted sales of $777.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.54 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.16%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 832,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.45. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,691,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,240,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 357,923 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 375,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOW by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after purchasing an additional 931,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NOW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,209,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

