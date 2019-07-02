Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 139,669 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 684,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,010 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management II LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 285,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,292 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 17,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,860. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $420.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

