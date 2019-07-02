Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by GMP Securities from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.72.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.51 million and a P/E ratio of 181.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,586,260.25.

Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

