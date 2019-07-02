Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The uptake of Aerie’s lead drug, Rhopressa, has been strong so far. The drug continues to gain traction with an increase in covered lives under various Medicare plans. The approval of the second drug, Rocklatan, a once-daily, quadruple-action fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan, has boosted the company’s portfolio and should propel sales in the coming quarters as glaucoma is one of the largest segments in the global ophthalmic market. We are also impressed with the company’s efforts to develop and boost pipeline. The company is evaluating possible uses of its proprietary portfolio of Rho Kinase inhibitors beyond glaucoma. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. While the glaucoma market holds potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from existing players and new ones like Vyzulta, among others.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.08.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.29. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,337,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

