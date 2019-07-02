Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Receives $38.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AA traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 3,133,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $48.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,497,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 795,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

