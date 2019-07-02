Analysts Anticipate Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Keane Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.04. Keane Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FRAC. TheStreet raised shares of Keane Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Keane Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 2,216,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.30. Keane Group has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Keane Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Keane Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Keane Group by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Keane Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

