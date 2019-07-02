Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. AltaCorp Capital cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 103,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. 764,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

