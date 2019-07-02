Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Million

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $7.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Crispr Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $53.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.03 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $70.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,410,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,600 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1,731.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 101.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 375,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,917. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.