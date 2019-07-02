Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $7.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Crispr Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $53.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.03 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $70.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,410,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,600 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1,731.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 101.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 375,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,917. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

