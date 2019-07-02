Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. 40,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $20,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

