Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 123.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 1,856,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,621. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

