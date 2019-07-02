Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) PT at $47.50

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

ACC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 806,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.39. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 97.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

