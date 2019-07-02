Analyzing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 22.08% 8.48% 1.10% Limestone Bancorp 18.85% 10.31% 0.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Limestone Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.91 $105.49 million $1.02 17.26 Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 1.92 $8.79 million $1.23 12.29

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Limestone Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Limestone Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

