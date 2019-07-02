Analyzing T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) and Federal Signal (OTCMKTS:FSS)

T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

T3M has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for T3M and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. T3M does not pay a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares T3M and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T3M N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 8.85% 17.57% 8.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T3M and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.09 billion 1.50 $94.00 million $1.43 18.96

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than T3M.

Summary

Federal Signal beats T3M on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

T3M Company Profile

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

