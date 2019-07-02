Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $77,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

