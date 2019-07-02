ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at GMP Securities

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective cut by GMP Securities from C$14.25 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.89.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$6.37 and a one year high of C$15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.29.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

