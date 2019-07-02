Arlington Asset Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Arlington Asset Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Arlington Asset Investment has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arlington Asset Investment to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE:AI opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

