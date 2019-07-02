Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

ABG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. 127,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,835. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.56. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $87.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $79,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $263,161.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,617.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,539. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 526,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

