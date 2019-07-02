Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Atlanticus stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

