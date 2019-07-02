AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,037.63.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,098.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,066.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $662.17 and a 52-week high of $1,135.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 62.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total transaction of $2,593,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,143.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total value of $259,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,528.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,157 shares of company stock valued at $35,552,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

