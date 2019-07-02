Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of BMRC opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $107,481.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,718.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $118,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,013.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,995 shares of company stock worth $251,505. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

