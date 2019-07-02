Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce sales of $11.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the highest is $11.70 million. Bank Of Princeton reported sales of $16.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year sales of $47.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.09 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.80 million to $52.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank Of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 513.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

