Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Societe Generale set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.93 ($94.11).

FRA:BAYN opened at €60.45 ($70.29) on Friday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.13.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

