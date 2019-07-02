BidaskClub Upgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,431,000 after purchasing an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.