BidaskClub Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $690.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 18,900 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $992,439.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

