Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America cut Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $416.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.08.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.38. Biogen has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,888.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 523,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $39,074,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.