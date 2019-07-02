Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Black Hills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $611,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,301,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,745 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 86,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Black Hills by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.61. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

