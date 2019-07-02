BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (BHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.29 on August 2nd

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BMO UK/PAR 0.001 stock opened at GBX 95.86 ($1.25) on Tuesday. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock has a market cap of $82.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

