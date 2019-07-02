Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce sales of $8.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 million and the highest is $15.49 million. AC Immune reported sales of $2.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 318.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $106.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.04 million to $162.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $61.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,812. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. AC Immune has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.