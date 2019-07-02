Brokerages Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Tailored Brands reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tailored Brands.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLRD shares. B. Riley cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE TLRD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,635. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Tailored Brands news, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,328.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.