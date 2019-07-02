Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.12 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other TriMas news, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 8,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $243,762.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,142.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Amato sold 14,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $459,324.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $1,649,389. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 804,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 209,915 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 25.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 104,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,759. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.75. TriMas has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

