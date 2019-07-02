Brokerages Expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola European Partners.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,946,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,479,000. 30.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 881,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

