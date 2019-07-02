Brokerages Expect Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.09 Million

Analysts expect Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) to report sales of $749.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $747.10 million to $751.08 million. Presidio reported sales of $766.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Presidio.

Get Presidio alerts:

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

PSDO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Presidio from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, Director Steven J. Lerner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $320,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $128,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,017,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,870,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,666,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 286,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 241,868 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSDO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Presidio has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Presidio (PSDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.