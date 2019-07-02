Brokerages Set Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities upgraded Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CSFB cut Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Husky Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,660. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.18 and a 12 month high of C$22.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

