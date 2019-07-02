Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Cambrex stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,405. Cambrex has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cambrex will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

