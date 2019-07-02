Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 85.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Camping World stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 389,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,663. Camping World has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,372.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 525,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,298,161.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,770,706 shares of company stock worth $21,557,361 in the last ninety days. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,945,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after buying an additional 86,554 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 62,477 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,602,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 78,559 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 827,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.