Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at GMP Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by GMP Securities from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$35.31 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$30.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,071,291.07.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

