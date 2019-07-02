Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Shares of CWR stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.00 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.79. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 209.95 ($2.74).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

