Citigroup Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $185.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.33.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $158.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.84 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.